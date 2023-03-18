Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Madurai wake up to unexpected showers, thunderstorms likely till Monday

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology said Mugalivakkam and Perungudi recorded a rainfall of 6 cm while Alandur and Meenambakkam recorded 5 cm. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several parts of Chennai saw an unexpected downpour on Friday morning, with residents of Velachery in the city greeted with hail, a rare occurrence in March. According to data, the thunderstorm spells were concentrated in some pockets. 

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology said Mugalivakkam and Perungudi recorded a rainfall of 6 cm while Alandur and Meenambakkam recorded 5 cm. “Kodambakkam and Taramani recorded 4 cm of rain, Nandanam received just 1 mm, MRC Nagar 6 mm and Villivakkam saw 12 mm of rainfall. Weather conditions are favourable for more thunderstorms and rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till March 20. The rainfall was caused by mid-latitude westerly trough interacting with lower level easterlies,” he added. 

Social media was abuzz with videos and photos of the heavy
downpour and waterlogged streets in Chennai city on Friday
| P Jawahar, Ashwin Prasath, MARTIN LOUIS

Meanwhile, the rain was a relief from the simmering heat. Meenambakkam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree celsus, which is 3.5 degrees below normal. Besides Chennai, Kodaikanal and Kolapakkam in Kancheepuram received 5 cm of rainfall each. Valparai, Tiruvallur, Coonoor and Ooty received a rainfall of 1 cm each. 

As far as the forecast for Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be cloudy for the next 48 hours. “Thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 30-31 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 24-25 degrees Celsius,” the RMC bulletin read. Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with the videos and photos of the heavy downpour and waterlogged streets in Chennai city. 

LIGHT TO MODERATE SHOWERS DOWN SOUTH
Madurai: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, the southern districts, including Madurai (1.9 mm), Theni (6.4 mm), Ramanathapuram (3.3 mm), Virudhunagar (4.6 mm), Tenkasi (10.2 mm), Tirunelveli (2.8 mm), Dindigul (0.9 mm), Kanniyakumari (12.9 mm) and Thoothukudi (1.6 mm) witnessed moderate and slight rainfall in the morning and evening hours on Friday.

