Denied permission to install flex board, SC residents stage road roko

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Tension prevailed in Melapavoor near Pavoorchatram as about 500 SC community members blocked the Melapavoor-Sundarapandiapuram road on Friday condemning the police for denying them permission to install a flex board regarding their temple festival.

Over 200 police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M Naga Shankar, were deployed to the spot. The SC residents are holding a kumbabishekam ceremony at Sri Muppudathi Amman temple and they raised a flex about the event at a public place. However, some unidentified persons removed the flex from the spot on Thursday night.



"The SC residents again tried to install a flex at the same spot on Friday morning, but police personnel reached the spot and forbid them. Condemning this denial of permission, the residents staged the road roko. Finally, the police gave them oral permission and the residents installed the flex at the same place," sources said.

It is alleged that police initially refused to grant permission for raising the banner since some intermediate caste members residing in Melapavoor had opposed the installation.

