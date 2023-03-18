Injured jumbo tranquilised and captured in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department on Friday tranquilised and captured an injured female elephant that had been intruding into human habitations in Karamadai. A team of veterinarians and forest personnel led by DFO TK Ashok Kumar captured the animal at Athimathaiyanur with help from Chinnathambi, a kumki who was brought from Kozhikamuthi in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Ashok Kumar said, “The animal suffered injuries in the middle of its mouth and tongue. After basic treatment, we are shifting the elephant to the Kozhikamuthi where it will be treated for at least two weeks. The injury was not caused by Avuttukai (country-made bomb) as we suspected. It could have been caused by a tusker during a mating attempt.”

The elephant had been roaming in the region for more than three days. As it damaged crops and created fear, the villagers staged a protest on Thursday demanding its capture. The forest department tranquilised the pachyderm after getting approval from the Chief wildlife warden. The elephant was taken into a truck with the support of Chinnathambi.

