Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Tasmac to buy back liquor bottles from April

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is preparing to implement buy back scheme of collecting empty liquor bottles in Coimbatore district from April 1.

Published: 18th March 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor bottles stolen from TASMAC shop

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is preparing to implement a buyback scheme of collecting empty liquor bottles in the Coimbatore district from April 1. The scheme was first introduced in the Nilgiris district on May 15, 2022. Tasmac will extend it to Coimbatore, which has 312 outlets, following Madras High Court’s direction in October last year.

 “We have started training supervisors from Thursday. Other guidelines and framework will be announced soon,” a senior TASMAC official in Coimbatore told TNIE. TASMAC outlets will charge `10 more than the retail price of a liquor bottle and the amount will be returned to the customer when the bottle is handed back to the outlet.

The official said unlike in Nilgiris, buyers can return empty bottles at the outlets where they are bought.  A John, a member of Tasmac Employees union, said, “We welcome the initiative, but there are several practical difficulties. There is no space for storage in outlets and even sales persons have to remain standing. The district needs a minimum of 1500 workmen for outlets. But, 200 posts are vacant. Also, the number of outlets has increased in recent times.”

 The buy-back scheme, introduced first in the Nilgiris district to prevent injuries to animals, had been a huge success with over 70% of the bottles getting returned. However, Tasmac was highly reluctant to extend the scheme across the State and decided to introduce it in two districts such as Coimbatore and Perambalur on a pilot basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tasmac liquor bottles Coimbatore
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp