Nehru visits Tiruchy Siva two days after attack on MP’s house

TIRUCHY: Two days after Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy Siva’s house and vehicles were vandalised by Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru’s supporters in alleged retaliation, the latter said the incident occurred without his knowledge and assured that such “unfortunate” situations wouldn’t recur.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin advised me to settle the misunderstanding between us and as per his instruction we met and spoke, clearing off all misconceptions,” the minister added.

Following this, MP Siva said they were both working for the DMK’s growth from different platforms. “Let us hope that good things happen,” the MP said.

