New schemes for women cops in Tamil Nadu

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced nine schemes for the welfare of the women police personnel in the state, on a day he inaugurated the golden jubilee of celebrations of women entering the state police force.

These schemes include several facilities such as shifting the morning roll call from 7 am to 8 am, creating separate restrooms and toilets for women personnel at police stations, setting up crèche facilities to take care of their babies, exclusive women’s hostels in Chennai and Madurai, and the Kalaignar police performance annual award.

Speaking at the event at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium here, Stalin recalled that the first group of women police personnel were recruited in 1973 during the DMK regime, and the key decision to bequeath women equal rights in ancestral properties was also taken during his party’s regime.

With the new schemes, senior police officials will prioritise women police officers in terms of shifting of workplaces and leave concessions. Other schemes include a state-wide annual pistol shooting competition, a national conference annually on the role of women police, and the setting up of a career counselling committee office at the DGP’s office in the city.

The CM also launched the Aval project, which aims to safeguard and improve the self-defence skills of girls. The project was initiated by the Greater Chennai City Police. “Women police deserve a double salute when compared to men for they protect the state while taking care of their families,” said Stalin.

More women must join police department

A special postal cover was also unveiled to commemorate the occasion, and women cops demonstrated their artillery and self-defence skills. Furthermore, a bicycle expedition of 700 km to Kanniyakumari was flagged off by the CM, which included a group of women cops.

The event was attended by DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and Seema Agarwal, chairman of the TN Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). Stalin said TN has a total of 35,329 women cops.

An inspector attached to an All-Women Police Station in Chennai said, “I am happy that we are getting an exclusive restroom attached with a toilet in every PS.” E Rajeswari, seen in the video launched by the CM, said more women have to enter the police department. “Compared to other states, the TN police department is woman-friendly. Awards and competitions announced by the CM today motivate us to enhance our potential,” said Rajeswari.

Police stations get a makeover

Shifting morning roll call from 7 am to 8 am; creating separate toilets for women personnel at police stations, and setting up crèche facilities

