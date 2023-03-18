Report sought on plea seeking CCTVs in direct procurement centres

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought a report from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Thanjai Maavatta Cauvery Farmers' Protection Association, seeking a series of directions including the installation of CCTVs in all direct procurement centres (DPCs) in Thanjavur and Madurai districts.



The litigant Swamimalai Sundara Vimal Nathan, who is the district secretary of the association, alleged that staff of DPCs are collecting bribes, deceiving and exploiting farmers in various ways. He, therefore, wanted the court to direct the government to install CCTVs in DPCs to prevent malpractices and corruption in the centres. He also wanted the authorities of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to periodically inspect the DPCs in the two districts.



Besides this, Vimal Nathan sought a few other directions like setting up of permanent information boards containing the contact details of DVAC and other competent authorities at all DPCs in the two districts. Printed receipts should be furnished for each bag of paddy received from the farmers, he added.



Since the additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan submitted that already all possible steps have been taken by the government to prevent any malpractice in DPCs, a Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri sought a report on the actions taken and adjourned the case to April 5.

