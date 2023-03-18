Tambaram-Chengalpattu 4th rail line: Tamil Nadu to prepare DPR

C Shivakumar and B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has taken up the initiative to lay a new railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Usually, it is the Indian Railways that takes up such proposals but the newly formed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has taken up this initiative to ensure seamless connectivity for suburban passengers and ease congestion on roads. CUMTA is likely to float a tender soon to appoint a consultant to prepare the detailed project report.

A railway spokesperson said it is purely a state government initiative. “The fourth line in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu section is yet to be approved by the railway board. If the state government comes up with a proposal, we will look into it,” he added.

The plan is to complete work for the fourth line within the next three years, said official sources from CUMTA. Currently, there is only a single line in the stretch for suburban services and there is a train every 30 minutes. The third rail line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the 31-km broad gauge line, became operational only last year. The Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch caters to more than five lakh passengers with 252 services a day.

“Once the additional line is laid, there will be two dedicated railway lines for suburban services and as a result, there will be a train every seven minutes, as is the case from Beach to Tambaram,” said sources.

The official sources said due to less frequency of trains from Chengalpattu, people use private vehicles. The additional line will likely ease congestion on the road as many persons commuting on their own vehicles could shift to suburban trains.

To a query on why the state is preparing a DPR and not the railways, sources said for a normal DPR alone it will take more than two to three years as the proposal has to be scrutinised at various levels, but the state will be able to complete it within six to nine months.

Once the detailed project report is prepared, the estimated cost will be known and it will be placed before CUMTA and the government will take a call, sources told TNIE. The cost and other details will be worked out after which it will be sent to the railway board. It is learnt that the state has started doing the groundwork, including discussing the land acquisition. The government’s move to enhance suburban connectivity between Tambaram and Chengalpattu has been welcomed by the public, who have been demanding an increase in train frequency for a long time.

Single line for suburban trains at present

Currently, there is only a single line in the stretch for suburban services and there is a train every 30 minutes. The third rail line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the 31-km broad gauge line, became operational only last year. The Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch caters to more than five lakh passengers with 252 services a day.

CHENNAI: The state government has taken up the initiative to lay a new railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. Usually, it is the Indian Railways that takes up such proposals but the newly formed Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has taken up this initiative to ensure seamless connectivity for suburban passengers and ease congestion on roads. CUMTA is likely to float a tender soon to appoint a consultant to prepare the detailed project report. A railway spokesperson said it is purely a state government initiative. “The fourth line in the Tambaram-Chengalpattu section is yet to be approved by the railway board. If the state government comes up with a proposal, we will look into it,” he added. The plan is to complete work for the fourth line within the next three years, said official sources from CUMTA. Currently, there is only a single line in the stretch for suburban services and there is a train every 30 minutes. The third rail line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the 31-km broad gauge line, became operational only last year. The Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch caters to more than five lakh passengers with 252 services a day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Once the additional line is laid, there will be two dedicated railway lines for suburban services and as a result, there will be a train every seven minutes, as is the case from Beach to Tambaram,” said sources. The official sources said due to less frequency of trains from Chengalpattu, people use private vehicles. The additional line will likely ease congestion on the road as many persons commuting on their own vehicles could shift to suburban trains. To a query on why the state is preparing a DPR and not the railways, sources said for a normal DPR alone it will take more than two to three years as the proposal has to be scrutinised at various levels, but the state will be able to complete it within six to nine months. Once the detailed project report is prepared, the estimated cost will be known and it will be placed before CUMTA and the government will take a call, sources told TNIE. The cost and other details will be worked out after which it will be sent to the railway board. It is learnt that the state has started doing the groundwork, including discussing the land acquisition. The government’s move to enhance suburban connectivity between Tambaram and Chengalpattu has been welcomed by the public, who have been demanding an increase in train frequency for a long time. Single line for suburban trains at present Currently, there is only a single line in the stretch for suburban services and there is a train every 30 minutes. The third rail line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the 31-km broad gauge line, became operational only last year. The Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu stretch caters to more than five lakh passengers with 252 services a day.