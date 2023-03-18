Tamil Nadu to revive 21 water tanks in Chennai for Rs 2,017 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a game changer, the state government is planning to restore 21 water bodies in a bid to augment water supply to 21 urban local bodies around Chennai at the cost of Rs 2,017.4 crore. It is expected to benefit a projected population of 61 lakh in 2055 with a supply of 379 million litres a day (MLD), as per the government’s ongoing feasibility study.

The report is expected to be submitted this month. It studied river basins that comprise the Chennai basin, namely, Aaraniar, Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum, Adyar, and Kovalam, as well as the Palar basin and Gummidipoondi sub-basin. The study encompassed water bodies in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

While 100 water bodies were studied initially, 21 of them were chosen on the basis of having a capacity of over 40 tmcft, water quality, rainfall dependability, availability of excess water, and other physical characteristics of the tank.

A social impact assessment, carried out as part of the study, revealed that people in areas where tanks are located, are willing to share water after their needs for drinking water and agriculture are fulfilled. “Pollution levels are less in these water bodies since untreated sewage and domestic wastes are released into them.”

Consider forming tank mgmt committees: Expert

“Water treatment plants will be set up. In many areas, people want the water body to be deepened and restored to its full capacity. Most encroachments in the waterbodies are also due to agricultural purposes,” said an expert, who is also part of the study.

As part of the project of restoration and rehabilitation of waterbodies, the government should also consider forming tank management committees with representatives from local bodies and related departments to ensure that the waterbodies are well maintained, the expert added.

Meanwhile, local body representatives are looking to participate in the project and have made suggestions for the same. In some places, they said, the proposed water supply is from far away tanks, which would not be cost-effective. The project cost includes the restoration and rehabilitation of 21 waterbodies, connecting them for water supply, apart from the restoration of another 49 tanks with a capacity of over 40 tmcft.

Once completed, it is expected to fulfill the demand of the entire population in 14 local bodies, and partially in others including Tambaram and Avadi corporations. The restoration project will be carried out by Metro Water, said sources.

The water bodies drafted to be restored and used for water supply include Nemam, Sriperumbudur, Pillaipakkam, Manimangalam, Madhurantakam, Edamatchi, and 15 others. The restoration project will benefit Avadi and Tambaram municipal corporations, eight town panchayats and nine municipalities.

