Tamil Nadu government yet to approve DPR for Kovai metro rail project: CMRL

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu government has still not given the nod for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 1 of the Coimbatore Metro Rail Project works. This was stated by CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited), which is the project executing agency, in its reply to an RTI query filed by a city-based social activist.

The CMRL stated it is yet to begin any work, including land acquisition, regarding the project as the state government has not approved the DPR submitted by consultants. The feasibility study for the 144-km long Coimbatore Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) was carried out by Systra and Rites Ltd. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 1 of the project, worth Rs 9,424 crore, was submitted last year.

Speaking to TNIE, V Balasubramanian, a social activist from Vilankurichi, said, “People residing and trading on Avinashi Road are uncertain whether the project will be started, the date of commencement, Land Acquisition (LA), compensation for LA fixed according to market value or Government’s guideline value, etc. We sought details regarding nine topics, but CMRL did not answer any.”

