Tamil Nadu’s power demand crosses 18K MW for the first time in history 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in history, the state’s power demand has crossed 18,000 MW mark on Thursday, touching 18,053 MW.

Confirming that the power demand has crossed 18,000 MW threshold for the first time, a senior official said the state has managed to meet the demand without any power cuts, thanks to the Centre’s share of 5,933 MW and the power utility’s own thermal generation of 3,631 MW of power.

He clarified there is no power deficit in Tamil Nadu, as the state has sufficient power reserves to meet any future demand. However, to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has requested the power ministry to supply additional coal.

In a recent video conference with all discoms, the ministry promised to provide the necessary coal to meet the upcoming demand. The power ministry had already granted approval to all state-owned discoms to import 6% of their coal requirement until September.

