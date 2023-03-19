Man arrested from Bihar for posting fake video on migrant workers in TN  

By IANS

PATNA: One person has been arrested from Muzaffarpur district in a joint operation conducted by Tamil Nadu and Bihar police on Sunday for uploading a fake video on social media claiming that migrant Bihari workers were being attacked in the southern state.

The accused has been identified as Upendra Sahani, who had uploaded the video from his cellphone in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, sparking tension both in Bihar and the southern state.

After uploading the video, he had fled to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Confirming the arrest, Manoj Kumar Saha, a sub-inspector at the Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur, said that the accused will be produced before a local court on Monday.

During the operation, a cyber crime unit from Tamil Nadu headed by an inspector-rank officer along with a team from the Sadar police station conducted a raid in the Majholia locality and arrested Sahani.

PATNA: One person has been arrested from Muzaffarpur district in a joint operation conducted by Tamil Nadu and Bihar police on Sunday for uploading a fake video on social media claiming that migrant Bihari workers were being attacked in the southern state. The accused has been identified as Upendra Sahani, who had uploaded the video from his cellphone in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, sparking tension both in Bihar and the southern state. After uploading the video, he had fled to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Confirming the arrest, Manoj Kumar Saha, a sub-inspector at the Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur, said that the accused will be produced before a local court on Monday. During the operation, a cyber crime unit from Tamil Nadu headed by an inspector-rank officer along with a team from the Sadar police station conducted a raid in the Majholia locality and arrested Sahani.