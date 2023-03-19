‘Replace Sanskrit names of temples with Tamil words’: Peravai

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Ulaga Thirukkural Peravai has urged the state government to replace the Sanskrit names of habitations, and temples with pure Tamil terminology. The Peravai also requested to conduct ‘Kudamuzhukku’ at the temples and recite ‘archanai’ in Tamil language besides appointing Archagars of all communities.



In a petition submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Ulaga Thirukkural Peravai district secretary M Anbazhagan of Angamangalam said that the Aryan language of Sanskrit is being used at the temple built by Cheras, Cholas and Pandiyas, against the interest of the Tamils. The term 'Kudamuzhukku' has also been Sanskritised as Kumbabishekam and the worship is held in Sanskrit. Kudamuzhukku is celebrated once in 12 years following the renovation of the temples.



While demanding the state government to officiate appropriate Tamil terms and conduct Kudamuzhukku in Tamil, besides, Archana and worship in Tamil. People of all communities should be made arch agars, he insisted. Stating that the Tamil deity names have been Sanskritised, Anbalagan stressed renaming them into Tamil. The term "Sri" should be replaced with 'Arulmigu', in all temples, he said.

"A 'name changing committee' formed by the Tamil development and culture department back in 2020 had writers Sakitiya Akademi awardee Cho Dharman, Ilasai Manian, and myself as the members. The district administration sought suggestions on changing the Sanskrit names into Tamil, and appropriate terms for the English names in Tamil. Though several hundred names were given union-wise, the recommendations of the committee were put on hold by the then Tamil official language minister Ma Foi Pandiyarajan, citing the dilemma of finding differences between Tamil and Sanskrit," Anbalagan said.



Anbalagan wanted the term 'colony' suffixed to the new settlement names, which give an impression that they are inhabited by people from the SC community, to be renamed into 'kudiyiruppu', he noted.



Though a reply to his petition said his request to rename the 'Manu Petti' placed at the collectorate campus and taluk offices, into 'Vinnappa Petti', has been accepted, still the change has not been reflected, he rued.

