Transwoman cop in TN puts in papers over ‘harassment’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A transwoman police constable working in the Special Juvenile Aid Police (SJAP) of Coimbatore city police submitted her resignation letter to Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan on Saturday alleging mistreatment by superiors.

The commissioner has ordered a departmental probe. R Nazriya (27) is the second transwoman in TN to become a police and had been working in Ramanathapuram, before being transferred to Coimbatore city in 2020 after she alleged a cop of mistreating her.

After submitting her resignation, she said that since joining the department, she has been facing various issues. She accused a woman inspector under whom she was working of disparaging her gender and caste.

She further said that she was being mentally tortured by her superior officers and hence, she could no longer serve in the department. She accused two inspectors, an assistant commissioner and a writer of torturing her.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104 or Vidiyal helpline 0422-2300999)

COIMBATORE: A transwoman police constable working in the Special Juvenile Aid Police (SJAP) of Coimbatore city police submitted her resignation letter to Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan on Saturday alleging mistreatment by superiors. The commissioner has ordered a departmental probe. R Nazriya (27) is the second transwoman in TN to become a police and had been working in Ramanathapuram, before being transferred to Coimbatore city in 2020 after she alleged a cop of mistreating her. After submitting her resignation, she said that since joining the department, she has been facing various issues. She accused a woman inspector under whom she was working of disparaging her gender and caste. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She further said that she was being mentally tortured by her superior officers and hence, she could no longer serve in the department. She accused two inspectors, an assistant commissioner and a writer of torturing her. (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104 or Vidiyal helpline 0422-2300999)