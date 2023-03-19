Tusker touches Tangedco power line in TN, dies of electrocution

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Ten days after three elephants died of electrocution in Marandahalli in Palacode range, a tusker aged over 30 years died after being electrocuted on Saturday when it came in contact with a Tangeco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) line close to Kelavalli near Kamabainallur.

The elephant was attempting to climb over a lake bund when it came in contact with the power line, Palacode Forest Ranger Natraj told TNIE. According to Natraj, the tusker was moving from Pikli through Vellichandai, Krishnapuram, and Thippampatti and reached Kamabainallur on Saturday.

“We were monitoring the animal and driving it away from villages and roads in the area. On Saturday, we were monitoring its movement as it travelled through Krishnapuram and Mottupatti. Finally, it reached Kambainallur near Kelavalli and attempted to climb over the lake bund when the mishap occurred,” he said. Tangedco officials maintained the power line was neither low nor sagging.

“The elephant’s height coupled with the elevation of the lake bund had caused the wire to come in contact with the elephant’s head and cause the electrocution. It was purely an accident,” officials from the power corporation said. District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu said a post-mortem was underway by veterinarian A Prakash under the supervision of Hosur DFO K Karthikeyani. “We have had no records of elephant movement in the area. This is the first time we have recorded elephant movement close to Kambainallur.”

Kartikeyani the tusker was not caught in a low-sagging line. “The bund elevation and the elephant’s height made it seem like the power line was at a low height. The post-mortem revealed that the elephant was over 30 years old. We will bury her near the Kelavalli village.”

DHARMAPURI: Ten days after three elephants died of electrocution in Marandahalli in Palacode range, a tusker aged over 30 years died after being electrocuted on Saturday when it came in contact with a Tangeco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) line close to Kelavalli near Kamabainallur. The elephant was attempting to climb over a lake bund when it came in contact with the power line, Palacode Forest Ranger Natraj told TNIE. According to Natraj, the tusker was moving from Pikli through Vellichandai, Krishnapuram, and Thippampatti and reached Kamabainallur on Saturday. “We were monitoring the animal and driving it away from villages and roads in the area. On Saturday, we were monitoring its movement as it travelled through Krishnapuram and Mottupatti. Finally, it reached Kambainallur near Kelavalli and attempted to climb over the lake bund when the mishap occurred,” he said. Tangedco officials maintained the power line was neither low nor sagging.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The elephant’s height coupled with the elevation of the lake bund had caused the wire to come in contact with the elephant’s head and cause the electrocution. It was purely an accident,” officials from the power corporation said. District Forest Officer KV Appala Naidu said a post-mortem was underway by veterinarian A Prakash under the supervision of Hosur DFO K Karthikeyani. “We have had no records of elephant movement in the area. This is the first time we have recorded elephant movement close to Kambainallur.” Kartikeyani the tusker was not caught in a low-sagging line. “The bund elevation and the elephant’s height made it seem like the power line was at a low height. The post-mortem revealed that the elephant was over 30 years old. We will bury her near the Kelavalli village.”