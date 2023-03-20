BBC docu screening attempt thwarted in Nagappatinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An altercation broke out between Congress workers and police after they attempted to screen the BBC documentary during a meeting on Saturday. The police stopped the screening and attempted to seize the equipment.

The Nagapattinam District Congress Committee has been screening the controversial BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots of 2002 in public places across the district since January. Around 8 pm, when party cadre attempted to screen the documentary, cops intervened and unplugged the power.

When cadre persisted, the police seized the LED television set from them. An altercation ensued when the cadre wrestled the television back from them. The cadre agreed to refrain after the police warned them of action.

