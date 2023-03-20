Green energy to get fillip as Tiruchy railway division mulls solar panels across stations

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division is planning to install solar panels in more stations to increase its green energy sources phase by phase. At present, the division generates about 370 KW of green energy, of which Tiruchy railway junction alone generates 200 KW.

Meanwhile, the other stations roughly contribute 10 KW per station. And the division is now planning to expand solar power usage to 490 KW by 2024, senior officials have said. As per the new plan, 10 KW solar panels would be installed in 12 stations coming under the Tiruchy division, including Pondicherry, Tiruchy railway junction, Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore Port, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi, Vellore, Srirangam, and Tiruvannamalai.

The solar energy capacity at Tiruchy station would be boosted to 210 KW, According to sources, the Tiruchy railway junction alone uses about 64,495 units of electricity a month. Of this, solar power contributes about 20,310 units.

"Solar power or other forms of renewable energy can help the railway save millions. For instance, the wind turbines installed in the Madurai division in 2019 have helped the Southern Railways save more than Rs 48 crore so far.

Apart from this, the dependency on renewable energy also makes the system more eco-friendly. Therefore, the railway is working on increasing its dependence on green energy sources. However, it can be done only in a stage-by-stage manner as the railway has a vast network," a senior officer explained.

