Home States Tamil Nadu

Green energy to get fillip as Tiruchy railway division mulls solar panels across stations

Meanwhile, the other stations roughly contribute 10 KW per station. And the division is now planning to expand solar power usage to 490 KW by 2024, senior officials have said.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

IREDA, Solar panel

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The Tiruchy railway division is planning to install solar panels in more stations to increase its green energy sources phase by phase. At present, the division generates about 370 KW of green energy, of which Tiruchy railway junction alone generates 200 KW.

Meanwhile, the other stations roughly contribute 10 KW per station. And the division is now planning to expand solar power usage to 490 KW by 2024, senior officials have said. As per the new plan, 10 KW solar panels would be installed in 12 stations coming under the Tiruchy division, including Pondicherry, Tiruchy railway junction, Chidambaram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore Port, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi, Vellore, Srirangam, and Tiruvannamalai.

The solar energy capacity at Tiruchy station would be boosted to 210 KW, According to sources, the Tiruchy railway junction alone uses about 64,495 units of electricity a month. Of this, solar power contributes about 20,310 units.

"Solar power or other forms of renewable energy can help the railway save millions. For instance, the wind turbines installed in the Madurai division in 2019 have helped the Southern Railways save more than Rs 48 crore so far.

Apart from this, the dependency on renewable energy also makes the system more eco-friendly. Therefore, the railway is working on increasing its dependence on green energy sources. However, it can be done only in a stage-by-stage manner as the railway has a vast network," a senior officer explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway division solar panels green energy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp