Moto Vlogger booked for threatening journalist

One of them had interviewed Vasan. In the interview, the journalist questioned Vasan the cases for his alleged traffic violations.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:01 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Moto vlogger TTF Vasan was booked in a case for allegedly threatening a journalist and abusing the police department in a video on his YouTube channel.  Mettupalayam police booked the case against Vasan Alias Vaikunda Vasan (25) from Velliankadu near Karamadai on Saturday.

According to police, YouTuber Madan Ravichandran recently released videos about anchors and political commentators. One of them had interviewed Vasan. In the interview, the journalist questioned Vasan the cases for his alleged traffic violations.

“The suspect feels that he was targeted by the journalist in that interview. So, he released a video on his YouTube channel two days ago with allegations against the journalist. In the video, he said that the police register cases for his normal comments and they will let go of those who spread fake news for money,” said a senior police officer.

“Also, Vasan in his video issued a life threat to the journalist. As he has lakhs of followers, his speech may trigger unrest in society. Hence, a case has been registered against him under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and investigation is on,” he added.

