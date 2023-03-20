Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur farmer strikes gold with 'Sulkhaniya Rajasthan' rye

Three months later, he ended up harvesting up to 15 sacks for a half-acre cultivation, enough to keep aside for household needs and cattle fodder. 

Published: 20th March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers segregating shallots in Coimbatore district. With prices at an all-time low, they are getting ready to stock the produce | A Rajachidambaram

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A decision to cultivate 'Sulkhaniya Rajasthan' rye has paid rich dividends for a Keelakarai farmer in Vadakkumdevi panchayat. M Duraisamy (54), who grew shallots in most of his five-acre farmland, was struggling with the low prices for shallots and the basal rot disease that kept ruining most of his produce.

M Duraisamy with Sulkhaniya
Rajasthan Rye in Keelakarai | Express

With the cost of cattle fodder also increasing, Duraisamy was finding it hard to provide for the four cows he was rearing. It was then that he got to hear of the high-yielding Sulkhaniya Rajasthan rye and began cultivating it on 50 cents at a cost of Rs 2,500. Three months later, he ended up harvesting up to 15 sacks for a half-acre cultivation, enough to keep aside for household needs and cattle fodder.

Speaking to TNIE, Duraisamy said, "The price for shallots is very low every year. There are times when we cannot sell even for Rs 10. So we decided to cultivate Sulkhaniya rye. The age of this rye is only 90 days, and it has higher yield than our local rye varieties. A single stem grows 3 to 5 feet and one stem contains 130 grams of rye. This will give us more yield.

But the local variety yields only 10 sacks per acre. Its growth and yield will be low." "We spend `7000 a month for cattle fodder. We have cut this cost by cultivating Sulkhaniya rye. This will enable the cow to produce more milk and no other problems will arise. I sell this as seed rye to farmers. I also use it for household needs. Next year I will cultivate it on a larger area," he added.

When contacted, an official from Perambalur agriculture department told TNIE, "He is the first to cultivate this variety. He has got good yield at low input cost, so other farmers can also cultivate it."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perambalur farmers Sulkhaniya Rajasthan rye shallots
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp