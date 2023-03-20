Home States Tamil Nadu

Rummy loss: SBI staffer siphons Rs 34 lakh

DCB sources said Pandian had forged documents and transferred the misappropriated funds to his personal accounts in Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Published: 20th March 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: An assistant manager at SBI’s Retail Assets and Small and Medium Enterprises City Credit Cell (RASMECCC) was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 34.10 lakh paid by 137 customers towards insurance premium for education loans. His motivation? Police said he was trying to make up for the Rs 15 lakh he’d lost playing online rummy. 

According to the district crime branch (DCB) of Vellore police, 38-year-old M Yogeshwara Pandian, a native of Virudhunagar district, was working at the RASMECCC branch in Gandhi Nagar, Katpadi from July 2018. He had allegedly been siphoning funds paid by customers towards the insurance premium of education loans. After a complaint was raised about the missing premium amount, the bank placed Pandian on suspension in April 2022 and opened an inquiry. It was found Pandian had misappropriated `34,10,622 lakh of 137 customers, said DCB sources.

DCB sources said Pandian had forged documents and transferred the misappropriated funds to his personal accounts in Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda. “He spent his monthly salary gambling online and lost over Rs 15 lakh. In his hometown, his family survived on the earnings of his wife, who was a government school teacher. To compensate for the losses, Pandian misappropriated the funds. But he continued playing gambling with the money earned fraudulently, and lost everything,” said DCB sources.

SBI staff booked for forgery, falsification of accounts

Based on a police complaint lodged by Sivakumar, the branch manager of the Retail Assets Small & Medium Enterprises City Credit Cell (RASMECCC), on March 14 the District Crime Branch booked Pandian under Sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses forged document as genuine), 477A (falsification of accounts), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), and 420 (cheating or dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RASMECCC DCB SBI online rummy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp