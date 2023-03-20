Tamil Nadu Budget: Agri export and industrial development in the spotlight

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Ahead of the state budget on Monday, stakeholders in various sectors expressed their expectations for the development of the district. Speaking about the agriculture industry, S Rethinavelu, President of the Agro Chamber, Madurai, said the state government should initiate schemes towards promotion of millet cultivation, and production and export of value added products.

"Millet is cultivated in almost 18 districts in the state, yet farmers are required to carry out the cultivation and processing works manually. Thus, the government can take steps to provide equipment for farmers and establish millet primary processing centres across the state.

A separate millet board could be formed. The 5% tax on millets should be exempted and the 18% GST on millet-based value added products should be reduced to less than 5%," he said, adding that schemes that provide knowledge on agriculture and special initiatives to promote collecting farming could be introduced to increase productivity. The state government could make Madurai a food processing and export hub for agricultural produces to boost international export, he added.



Dr N Jegatheesan, President of TN Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the state government should address announced schemes, such as the SIDCO park in Sakkimangalam and initiation of the metro train project in Madurai. "To promote exports from the country, action should be taken towards exempting IGST for goods through seaways and air cargo. The chamber expects announcements including exempting GST for essential food manufacturing companies with brand names, and promotion of small services which has up to `40 lakh annual turnover," he said.



Pointing out that the ring road connecting Madurai with southern districts will be disconnected as the runway in Madurai airport is set to be expanded, Jegatheesan sought an underpass on the route for connectivity.



Speaking about the MSME sector, MS Sampath, president of MADITSSIA, said availability of industrial land is one of the major hurdles for industrial development in Madurai. "The industrial land in the district remains at just 3%. This should be increased at least to 15% or essential industrial amenities should be provided in the private sites, which MSMEs are ready to purchase and give it to the government.

The one-stop centre for industries in the district should be empowered. The financial crunch of many MSMEs owing to the pandemic situation must be addressed," he said, adding that the Madurai-Tuticorin Industrial Corridor could bring major growth for industries in the southern districts.

