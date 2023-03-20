Home States Tamil Nadu

Two kumkis hit the road to tranquilise Karuppan

Since January the department has made two attempts to capture Karuppan, who is spreading fear among people in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli.

Kumki elephant Paari and its mahout take part in the effort to shoot the wild elephant with a tranquiliser so that it can be shifted from the residential area and released back into the wild where it belongs.

ERODE: Two Kumki elephants arrived from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to Thalavady to help forest officials tranquilise and capture Karuppan, a tusker that has been entering human habitation frequently.

Since January the department has made two attempts to capture Karuppan, who is spreading fear among people in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli. But he escaped into the dense Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) forest even though tranquiliser darts were shot at him. The operation was suspended considering the safety of the animal and is expected to resume this week.

“The elephant has started to enter the villages again, and we wiil resume our efforts to capture and relocate it. To  help us, two kumki elephants have been called from MTR,” an official said. S Sathish, ranger of Thalavadi, said, “We are going to start this task again after about 2 months Kumkis Bomman and Sujay have been brought from MTR to STR to capture Karuppan. 

All arrangements are ready for this task. Only a team of veterinarians should come. Until then, the two elephants are to be housed near the Maharajan Puram check post.”

Injured female elephant dies
Coimbatore: An injured female elephant that was captured at Karamadai forest range, died without responding to treatment at Varagaliyar near Topslip on Sunday. The animal was treated for a mouth injury since Thursday. The team of veterinarians like A Sukumar Coimbatore Forest Veterinary officer, Sadhasivam of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve, E Vijayaragavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve and former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department NS Manokaran monitored the animal’s health. It was unable to take food due to a mouth injury that occurred as another male elephant attacked.

