Alumni raise Rs 75,000 to give 70-year-old Tiruchy govt school makeover, but pressing issues remain

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The entrance to the government higher secondary school at Peruvalappur in Lalgudi taluk in the district belies the fact that the institution is around 70 years old. Thanks to the efforts of its alumni, who pooled in close to Rs 55,000 from their pockets, the entrance arch along with the compound walls was given a fresh coat of paint last week. The school library also stood to gain from their affection as books worth around Rs 20,000 were donated to its library.

The need for basic facilities, including functional toilets, however, remains, rue alumni. A total of 30 teachers, including the headmaster, impart lessons to over 580 students in Classes 6-12 at the school. Lack of maintenance, however, left the school buildings and the compound wall vying for attention. In came help in the guise of a group of alumni, who connected with each other on a social media platform.

Digging into their pockets, they raised Rs 55,000 to give the school’s entrance a makeover, complete with Thirukkural couplets on the compound wall. However, pressing issues persist, including the lack of a functional toilet for male students. J Gourish, an alumnus, said, "We decided to help the school as much as we could, and painted the school walls and arch first.

The school's entrance arch and compound wall that were given a fresh coat of paint

The toilet that was there when I was a student in 2000 is now damaged. Students seek permission from teachers and relieve themselves in the open. Due to this, they suffer various problems; their studies especially gets affected. Even though I took it up with the authorities, there was no proper response."

Further, he pointed to the need for a fresh coat of point for the school’s buildings, even repair in one instance. The district collector should inspect the school and take appropriate action, he demanded. Pointing to the lone water tank on campus, another alumnus, R Srinivasan, said, "It is not properly maintained. Students use the water to quench their thirst.

There is not enough water for students to drink, wash hands and plates after eating. The authorities concerned should hence set up a reverse osmosis water purifier in the school." He sought for maintaining the toilet used by teachers as well. When contacted, district Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali promised to look into the issue and take action.

