Home States Tamil Nadu

Avuttukai caused elephant’s injury: Autopsy

“Jaw and molars of the animal have been broken after biting explosive materials, probably biting Avuttukai (a country-made bomb), used to kill wild boars by the poachers or farmers.

Published: 21st March 2023 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The jumbo died without responding to the treatment on Sunday.

The jumbo died without responding to the treatment on Sunday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The postmortem examination of the female elephant which was rescued from Athimathiyanur in the Karamadai forest range and treated in Varagaliyar, revealed that the animal got a mouth injury after biting Avuttukai (country-made bomb).

The team of doctors, which includes A Sukumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer, veterinary assistant surgeons E Vijayaragavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Senthil Nathan of Valparai, carried out the postmortem examination on Monday, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forest V Selvam and a representative of NGO.

“Jaw and molars of the animal have been broken after biting explosive materials, probably biting Avuttukai (a country-made bomb), used to kill wild boars by the poachers or farmers. The animal was unable to even chew grass and was found in a weak condition,” said a release issued by the forest department.

The animal was tranquilised and captured with the help of a Kumki elephant Chinnathambi from Athimathiyanur on March 17 and lodged at a Krall in Varagaliyar for providing treatment. The jumbo died without responding to the treatment on Sunday. Initially, the officials stated that the jumbo could have been injured after an attack by a male elephant and had ruled out Avuttukai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avuttukai autopsy female elephant Karamadai forest range Anamalai Tiger Reserve Athimathiyanur
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp