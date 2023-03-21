Avuttukai caused elephant’s injury: Autopsy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The postmortem examination of the female elephant which was rescued from Athimathiyanur in the Karamadai forest range and treated in Varagaliyar, revealed that the animal got a mouth injury after biting Avuttukai (country-made bomb).

The team of doctors, which includes A Sukumar, Coimbatore forest veterinary officer, veterinary assistant surgeons E Vijayaragavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Senthil Nathan of Valparai, carried out the postmortem examination on Monday, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forest V Selvam and a representative of NGO.

“Jaw and molars of the animal have been broken after biting explosive materials, probably biting Avuttukai (a country-made bomb), used to kill wild boars by the poachers or farmers. The animal was unable to even chew grass and was found in a weak condition,” said a release issued by the forest department.

The animal was tranquilised and captured with the help of a Kumki elephant Chinnathambi from Athimathiyanur on March 17 and lodged at a Krall in Varagaliyar for providing treatment. The jumbo died without responding to the treatment on Sunday. Initially, the officials stated that the jumbo could have been injured after an attack by a male elephant and had ruled out Avuttukai.

