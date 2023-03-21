‘Budget is an embodiment of Dravidian model of development’: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Calling the state budget an “embodiment of the Dravidian model of development”, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said it prioritised inclusive progress for all sections of the society.

In a release, the CM said the Dravidian model entails the development of all sectors, people, and districts. The budget fully incorporates the concept, he added.

Listing out several schemes like the expansion of breakfast scheme for school students, the `7,500 assistance for civil service aspirants, and the Annal Ambedkar business champions scheme to develop entrepreneurs among the SC/ST communities, the CM said they were praised for their comprehensive coverage of all communities and regions.

“On the whole, the schemes are devised so as to cover the interests of every individual in the state and keeping in mind Tamil Nadu’s development,” the CM said. The budget aims to also empower successive generations, he added. Further, the CM urged ministers and officials to work tirelessly to execute the schemes and provide full benefits to the public.

