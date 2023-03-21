Erode farmers submit views on LBP reconstruction

By Express News Service

ERODE: Farmers from Erode submitted their views to the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials regarding the LBP canal reconstruction project on Monday.



According to the officials, the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal runs for a distance of about 200 km through Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts and 2.07 lakh acres of farmlands are irrigated through this canal. In this situation, with the intention of modernizing this canal, the state government had proposed the LBP canal reconstruction project in the year 2020. A fund of `709 crore has been allocated for this purpose. But there are differences of opinion among the farmers regarding this scheme, due to which the project has been put on hold.



Subsequently, upon invitation, on Monday, the farmers from both sides submitted their views in a letter to the WRD and district administration. The farmers submitted the letters in the presence of Erode Collector H Krishnanunni and WRD Executive Engineer Gautham and Project Engineer Kannan at Erode District Collectorate.



KV Ponnaiyan, Secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayakkattu Land Owners Association, who belongs to the side of farmers who welcomed the reconstruction project, said, "The irrigation infrastructure of this canal is deteriorating as the LBP's reconstruction work has been put on hold. At least 60% of water seepage occurs in the canal. As a result, not everyone gets enough water. Along with this, the canal often breaks, due to which farmers are affected. No further inspection is required to carry out these reconstruction works and the works should start as soon as possible."



M Ravi, Organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement said, "The LBP canal is currently a mud canal. It should be reconstructed using soil. Constructions made of concrete in the canal should be repaired as it is."



Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said, "Views of farmers on both sides have also been obtained. It will be forwarded to the higher officials."

