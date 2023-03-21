Home States Tamil Nadu

House session till April 21, agriculture budget today: BAC

The debate on demands for grants will commence on March 29, a day after the reply to the general and agriculture budgets is presented.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TN budget Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK Stalin before presenting the budget.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing budget session of the Assembly will continue until April 21, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided in a meeting on Monday. The debate on demands for grants will commence on March 29, a day after the reply to the general and agriculture budgets is presented.

As per the BAC’s decision, the agriculture budget for FY24 will be presented on Tuesday. The debate on the general budget and the agriculture budget will commence on Thursday after the obituary reference on yesteryear members.

On March 28, the Tamil Nadu Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill will be tabled and the ministers for finance and agriculture will give their reply to the debate on the budget. From March 29, the debate on demands for grants will begin, starting with the water resources department, labour welfare and skill development departments in the morning and the transport department in the evening. Of the 15 days of the ongoing session, the state Assembly will meet in two sessions, at 10 am and at 4 pm, for seven days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Business Advisory Committee Tamil Nadu budget
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp