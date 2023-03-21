House session till April 21, agriculture budget today: BAC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing budget session of the Assembly will continue until April 21, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided in a meeting on Monday. The debate on demands for grants will commence on March 29, a day after the reply to the general and agriculture budgets is presented.

As per the BAC’s decision, the agriculture budget for FY24 will be presented on Tuesday. The debate on the general budget and the agriculture budget will commence on Thursday after the obituary reference on yesteryear members.

On March 28, the Tamil Nadu Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill will be tabled and the ministers for finance and agriculture will give their reply to the debate on the budget. From March 29, the debate on demands for grants will begin, starting with the water resources department, labour welfare and skill development departments in the morning and the transport department in the evening. Of the 15 days of the ongoing session, the state Assembly will meet in two sessions, at 10 am and at 4 pm, for seven days.



