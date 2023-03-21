Home States Tamil Nadu

Livelihood assistance for fishers hiked by Rs 1,000

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also announced that a sum of around Rs 389 crore has been alloted to benefit 4.3 lakh beneficiaries in the state for fishermen welfare schemes

Published: 21st March 2023

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Fisherfolk in coastal delta districts welcomed the increase in livelihood assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. They, however, opined that the government should have announced measures to retrieve fishing vessels impounded by Sri Lanka.

“Announcements could have made to prevent conflict with Sri Lanka and funds allotted to retrieve vessels or give financial assistance to those whose vessels were pounded. More funds could have been alloted for making deep sea fishing boats” said RMP Rajendra Nattar, Fisherfolk representative from Nagapattinam.

M Murugan, a fisher representative from Arukatuthurai said, “The hike in assistance is welcome, but it is for two months of ban period, not for each month. The government should provide for each month considering loss of livelihood.”

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also announced that a sum of around Rs 389 crore has been alloted to benefit 4.3 lakh beneficiaries in the state for fishermen welfare schemes such as lean period assistance, ban period relief assistance and savings cum relief schemes.

Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced that around 217 units of artificial reefs would be established at a cost of Rs 79 crore in the Palk Bay and 200 units will be set up at a cost of Rs 64 crore in other districts.  The initiative is aimed at improving livelihood of fishers as reefs will improve fish population.

