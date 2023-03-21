Music Academy to confer Bombay Jayashri with Sangita Kalanidhi award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Renowned Carnatic vocalist and musician Bombay Jayashri will be awarded Sangita Kalanidhi by The Music Academy. The Music Academy also declared names for Nritya Kalanidhi, Sangita Kala Acharya, TTK, and Musicologist awards for the year 2023. The Nritya Kalanithi award will be presented to Vasanthalakshmi Narasimhachari, who is a dancer and acharya par excellence of both Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. The release further mentioned that two artists were selected for Sangita Kala Acharya. They are Palkulangara Ambika Devi, a Carnatic musician and KS Kalidas, a senior mridangam vidwan. Thirunageswaram T R Subramaniam, a veteran Thavil vidwan hailing from Thanjavur, and Sargurunatha Odhuvar will be bestowed with TTK awards. A researcher in the field of classical music, dance and theatre Arimalam S Padmanabhan has been chosen for the musicologist award. Those selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya, and the Musicologist awards will be receiving the awards on January 1, 2024. The Music Academy President N Murali said the 97th annual conference and concerts of The Music Academy will be held between December 15th, 2023 and January 1st, 2024.