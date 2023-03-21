Rs 880-crore textile park in Salem to boost exports

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

SALEM: The textile industry in Salem is hopeful of a revival in fortunes once the proposed Rs 880-crore textile park becomes a reality. “The textile industry is spread across rural and urban parts of Salem. Branded garments are an important segment and there are 200 units that exclusively export to the USA and European countries. Sarees and dhotis for the domestic market are widely produced with hundreds of handlooms, power looms and auto looms operating in Salem,” said A Alagarasan, president of Salem yarn colouring park.

“The growth of the textile industry was stunted due to the lack of any major infrastructure development. In this backdrop, the government has announced setting up a new textile park. This will revitalize the sector, as both central and state governments would grant subsidies to entrepreneurs willing to open shop here. Starting from the installation of machinery, other expenses will be met through contributions from the industry side,” he added.

K Mohan, an exporter, said, “The textile industry in Salem will go to the next level through this new textile industrial park. It will help to boost exports. It will also increase employment opportunities.” “About 100 units are to be established in this textile park. Aside from these, all dyeing process units in Salem are to be brought under one roof inside the park. There are 85 dyeing process companies operating in Salem.

Common effluent treatment plants (CETP) facility is also set up for these needs at a cost of Rs 150 crore. This is also included in that Rs 880 crore. This will improve the environment in Salem,” said another industrialist.

An officer from the industry department said, “The new textile park will be established in Zakir Ammapalayam. A total of 119 acres of land owned by the government will be offered to private players who would develop and set up the park. Further announcements regarding this will be released soon.”

Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will welcome readers from June

Madurai: Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s announcement that the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will have its first readers in June has brought cheer to bibliophiles. Construction of the eight-storey building is almost complete, and only 5% of interior work remains. The building, situated on two lakh square feet and having state-of-the-art facilities, is being built at Rs 114 crore.

Around 3.5 lakh books would be housed in the library in the first phase on various subjects including English, Tamil, literature, Engineering, Law and Research. There will be an exclusive section for children’s reading books with audio and video facilities. Separate sections have been provided for competitive exam aspirants. K S Saravanan, writer, and headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School at East Santhapettai suggest programmes to attract children to the library regularly.

SALEM: The textile industry in Salem is hopeful of a revival in fortunes once the proposed Rs 880-crore textile park becomes a reality. “The textile industry is spread across rural and urban parts of Salem. Branded garments are an important segment and there are 200 units that exclusively export to the USA and European countries. Sarees and dhotis for the domestic market are widely produced with hundreds of handlooms, power looms and auto looms operating in Salem,” said A Alagarasan, president of Salem yarn colouring park. “The growth of the textile industry was stunted due to the lack of any major infrastructure development. In this backdrop, the government has announced setting up a new textile park. This will revitalize the sector, as both central and state governments would grant subsidies to entrepreneurs willing to open shop here. Starting from the installation of machinery, other expenses will be met through contributions from the industry side,” he added. K Mohan, an exporter, said, “The textile industry in Salem will go to the next level through this new textile industrial park. It will help to boost exports. It will also increase employment opportunities.” “About 100 units are to be established in this textile park. Aside from these, all dyeing process units in Salem are to be brought under one roof inside the park. There are 85 dyeing process companies operating in Salem.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Common effluent treatment plants (CETP) facility is also set up for these needs at a cost of Rs 150 crore. This is also included in that Rs 880 crore. This will improve the environment in Salem,” said another industrialist. An officer from the industry department said, “The new textile park will be established in Zakir Ammapalayam. A total of 119 acres of land owned by the government will be offered to private players who would develop and set up the park. Further announcements regarding this will be released soon.” Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will welcome readers from June Madurai: Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s announcement that the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will have its first readers in June has brought cheer to bibliophiles. Construction of the eight-storey building is almost complete, and only 5% of interior work remains. The building, situated on two lakh square feet and having state-of-the-art facilities, is being built at Rs 114 crore. Around 3.5 lakh books would be housed in the library in the first phase on various subjects including English, Tamil, literature, Engineering, Law and Research. There will be an exclusive section for children’s reading books with audio and video facilities. Separate sections have been provided for competitive exam aspirants. K S Saravanan, writer, and headmaster of Dr T Thirugnanam Primary School at East Santhapettai suggest programmes to attract children to the library regularly.