Tamil Nadu’s 18th wildlife sanctuary to come up in Erode

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Government will notify Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 80,567 hectares in the forest areas of Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam taluks in Erode district, as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the state. It will include reserve forest areas in Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai and Chennampatti.

The was announced was made during the state budget on Monday. Home to wild animals including tigers, elephants, leopards, wild boars, gaurs and deer, the sanctuary is close to Malai Mahadeshwara wildlife sanctuary, BRT Wildlife Sanctuary, Cauvery wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka and also act as a connecting point between Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve and Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The announcement is a big push to the ongoing conservation efforts,” environment, climate change and forests additional chief secretary Supriya Sagu said, adding that 21 species of mammals, 136 species of birds and 118 species of butterflies are found in the new sanctuary. Forest department officials have clarified that tribal people won’t face any restrictions in doing their job in these areas.

“We will send a detailed proposal to the state government in connection with the project after consultation with all stakeholders. The tribals living in these areas should not fear new announcements and they can continue to enjoy their rights given under the Forest Rights Act since tribal people living in six settlements have already got titles,” said K Rajkumar, conservator of forest and field director of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve.

“We will get more funds to strengthen the protection of wildlife by appointing more anti-poaching watchers and camps. Likewise, funds will also be used for conserving wildlife by removing invasive species since we have recorded nine tigers in part of 80,567 hectares in the forest. The funds will also be used for mitigating man-animal conflict in these areas in Bargur hills as most of the proposed areas fall under Bargur hills,” he said Sources in the forest department also added that the announcement will be a big boost for Asian elephant conservation.

