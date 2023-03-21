Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s 18th wildlife sanctuary to come up in Erode

Forest department officials have clarified that tribal people won’t face any restriction in doing their job in these areas.

Published: 21st March 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Wildlife Sanctuary

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Government will notify Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 80,567 hectares in the forest areas of Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam taluks in Erode district, as the 18th wildlife sanctuary in the state. It will include reserve forest areas in Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai and Chennampatti.

The was announced was made during the state budget on Monday. Home to wild animals including tigers, elephants, leopards, wild boars, gaurs and deer, the sanctuary is close to Malai Mahadeshwara wildlife sanctuary, BRT Wildlife Sanctuary, Cauvery wildlife sanctuary in Karnataka and also act as a connecting point between Nilgiris Biosphere Reserve and Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The announcement is a big push to the ongoing conservation efforts,” environment, climate change and forests additional chief secretary Supriya Sagu said, adding that 21 species of mammals, 136 species of birds and 118 species of butterflies are found in the new sanctuary. Forest department officials have clarified that tribal people won’t face any restrictions in doing their job in these areas.

“We will send a detailed proposal to the state government in connection with the project after consultation with all stakeholders. The tribals living in these areas should not fear new announcements and they can continue to enjoy their rights given under the Forest Rights Act since tribal people living in six settlements have already got titles,” said K Rajkumar, conservator of forest and field director of Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve.

“We will get more funds to strengthen the protection of wildlife by appointing more anti-poaching watchers and camps. Likewise, funds will also be used for conserving wildlife by removing invasive species since we have recorded nine tigers in part of 80,567 hectares in the forest. The funds will also be used for mitigating man-animal conflict in these areas in Bargur hills as most of the proposed areas fall under Bargur hills,” he said Sources in the forest department also added that the announcement will be a big boost for Asian elephant conservation.

Rs 5 crore Translation of Ambedkar works to Tamil

Rs 20 crore Sports centres at TNUHDB sites at Kannagi Nagar, Navalur, Perumbakkam and Athipattu

Rs 1,500 crore Cleaning and Restoration of Adyar river

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary Erode district
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp