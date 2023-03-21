Home States Tamil Nadu

'The Elephant Whisperers' director gets Rs 1 crore incentive from Tamil Nadu govt

On March 15, 2023, Stalin felicitated Bomman and Belli, who were featured in the documentary and presented them cheques of Rs 1 lakh each, a shield and shawl to honour them.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. (Photo | CMO Tamil Nadu Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday gave away a Rs one crore cheque to Kartiki Gonsalves, director of Academy Award-winning documentary, "The Elephant Whisperers." At the Secretariat, Stalin presented her a memento, shawl and a certificate of commendation and gave her a cheque for Rs one crore, a government incentive.

He congratulated her on winning the Oscar Award, which she brought with her.

An official release here said that the documentary attracted world-wide attention on the Tamil Nadu government Forest Department's work in protecting elephants.

The documentary depicted the care and love showered by caretakers, Belli and her husband Bomman, in rearing abandoned baby elephants at the government-run Theppakkadu Elephant Camp in the Nilgiris District. The short film was on two elephant calves, 'Raghu' and 'Ammu.'

By winning the Oscar Award, the documentary has made Tamil Nadu proud. For bringing laurels by making known the commendable work in nurturing elephants, the incentive was given, the government said.

Forest Minister Maru Ma Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and top officials took part.

Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

On March 15, 2023, Stalin felicitated Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in the documentary and presented them cheques of Rs 1 lakh each, a shield and shawl to honour them.

ALSO READ | Bomman and Bellie were the first to watch 'The Elephant Whisperers': Kartiki Gonsalves

