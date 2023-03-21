Youth murdered in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu, suspected to be 'honour killing' 

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death near the KRP Dam Junction road on Tuesday afternoon in a so-called honour killing. According to police, C Jagan of Giddampatti was a caste Hindu man and worked as a daily wage labourer. He married S Saranya (20) of Puzhukkaan Kottai, who belongs to the same community, on January 26.

"The girl’s parents and relatives were not happy with this and tried to bring her back, but their efforts failed," police said. Police further said Saranya, a second-year nursing student, was engaged to someone else in December, but she married Jagan.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jagan received a call from Saranya’s relatives and came to the KRP Dam Junction road on Dharmapuri- Krishnagiri National Highway. There Saranya’s father and two other relatives allegedly hacked him to death.

Kaveripattinam police and Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the spot. The body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from Jagan’s father Chinnapaiyyan alias Munivenkatappa, a case has been booked. Saranya’s father C Shankar (45), who also works as a daily wage labourer, surrendered at Krishnagiri Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday evening.

A team, headed by Krishnagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamilarasi, is searching for the two absconding relatives.

Sources said Jagan’s relatives have partially vandalized Shankar’s house. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur was unavailable for comments.

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death near the KRP Dam Junction road on Tuesday afternoon in a so-called honour killing. According to police, C Jagan of Giddampatti was a caste Hindu man and worked as a daily wage labourer. He married S Saranya (20) of Puzhukkaan Kottai, who belongs to the same community, on January 26. "The girl’s parents and relatives were not happy with this and tried to bring her back, but their efforts failed," police said. Police further said Saranya, a second-year nursing student, was engaged to someone else in December, but she married Jagan. On Tuesday afternoon, Jagan received a call from Saranya’s relatives and came to the KRP Dam Junction road on Dharmapuri- Krishnagiri National Highway. There Saranya’s father and two other relatives allegedly hacked him to death.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kaveripattinam police and Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the spot. The body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from Jagan’s father Chinnapaiyyan alias Munivenkatappa, a case has been booked. Saranya’s father C Shankar (45), who also works as a daily wage labourer, surrendered at Krishnagiri Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday evening. A team, headed by Krishnagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamilarasi, is searching for the two absconding relatives. Sources said Jagan’s relatives have partially vandalized Shankar’s house. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur was unavailable for comments.