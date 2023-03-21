Home States Tamil Nadu

Youth murdered in broad daylight in Tamil Nadu, suspected to be 'honour killing' 

A team, headed by Krishnagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamilarasi, is searching for the two absconding relatives.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death near the KRP Dam Junction road on Tuesday afternoon in a so-called honour killing. According to police, C Jagan of Giddampatti was a caste Hindu man and worked as a daily wage labourer. He married S Saranya (20) of Puzhukkaan Kottai, who belongs to the same community, on January 26. 

"The girl’s parents and relatives were not happy with this and tried to bring her back, but their efforts failed," police said. Police further said Saranya, a second-year nursing student, was engaged to someone else in December, but she married Jagan.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jagan received a call from Saranya’s relatives and came to the KRP Dam Junction road on Dharmapuri- Krishnagiri National Highway. There Saranya’s father and two other relatives allegedly hacked him to death.

Kaveripattinam police and Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur visited the spot. The body was sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Based on a complaint from Jagan’s father Chinnapaiyyan alias Munivenkatappa, a case has been booked. Saranya’s father C Shankar (45), who also works as a daily wage labourer, surrendered at Krishnagiri Additional Mahila Court on Tuesday evening.

A team, headed by Krishnagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police Tamilarasi, is searching for the two absconding relatives.

Sources said Jagan’s relatives have partially vandalized Shankar’s house. Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur was unavailable for comments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honour killing Assailants
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp