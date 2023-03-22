Home States Tamil Nadu

Falsely implicated: Madras HC orders DGP to take criminal action against SI

CCTV footage from JM court proved accused could not be at scene of alleged crime

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finding that the case for possession of psychotropic substances registered against two people was false, the Madras High Court ordered quashing the case and their immediate release. The court also directed the DGP to initiate criminal and departmental action against the concerned sub-inspector for registering the false case and keeping the accused lodged in judicial custody till now.

Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the orders recently on the petition filed by R Surya and R Sathish, who were booked by the Tiruvottiyur police under various sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for possessing psychotropic substances.

According to the FIR, they were found in possession of the contraband under a bridge near the Cattle Market in Tiruvottiyur on July 29, 2022. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
They moved the court seeking to quash the police case claiming it as foisted because they were actually present at the judicial magistrate (JM) court at Katpadi in Vellore at 10.30 am the same day in connection with another case.

Perusing the materials, the judge observed that it was not possible for the petitioners to have been found with the contraband at 12.30 pm on the same day in Tiruvottiyur. CCTV footage collected from the JM court in Katpadi also established the same.

Concluding that continued incarceration would amount to harassment and abuse of the process of law, Justice Chandrasekharan ordered the authorities to release them immediately if they are not wanted in any other case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tiruvottiyur police
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp