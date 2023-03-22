Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri farmers hail GI tag proposal for panneer rose and Arasampatti coconut

The minister’s proposal to seek GI tag for coconut grown in our village will encourage many more farmers.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coconut

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Farmers have welcomed the state government’s proposal to seek Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Arasampatti coconut and Krishnagiri panneer rose. J Kennedy, a coconut farmer in Arasampatti, said, “There are over 3,000 coconut farmers in Arasampatti and surrounding villages. The coconuts are exported to several states for over five decades.

Arasampatti coconut tree can withstand drought-like conditions and the quality of oil is very good. The minister’s proposal to seek GI tag for coconut grown in our village will encourage many more farmers. The government should also start a coconut research centre and coconut oil factory in the area.”

Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangam president KM Ramagounder said, “GI tag proposal for Arasampatti coconut and cultivation of panneer rose will benefit many farmers. Co-operative crop loan to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore and an interest-free co-operative loan for Rs 1,500 crore will benefit the farmers.

Already, ragi was procured from farmers and distributed at ration shops in Dharmapuri and Nilgiris on a pilot basis, later it was procured through cooperative societies to benefit the farmers. Fund allocation of Rs 18 crore for red gram transplantation in Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Salem will help people to consume quality food.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishnagiri farmers GI tag Arasampatti coconut panneer rose
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp