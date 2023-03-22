Krishnagiri farmers hail GI tag proposal for panneer rose and Arasampatti coconut

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Farmers have welcomed the state government’s proposal to seek Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Arasampatti coconut and Krishnagiri panneer rose. J Kennedy, a coconut farmer in Arasampatti, said, “There are over 3,000 coconut farmers in Arasampatti and surrounding villages. The coconuts are exported to several states for over five decades.

Arasampatti coconut tree can withstand drought-like conditions and the quality of oil is very good. The minister’s proposal to seek GI tag for coconut grown in our village will encourage many more farmers. The government should also start a coconut research centre and coconut oil factory in the area.”

Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangam president KM Ramagounder said, “GI tag proposal for Arasampatti coconut and cultivation of panneer rose will benefit many farmers. Co-operative crop loan to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore and an interest-free co-operative loan for Rs 1,500 crore will benefit the farmers.

Already, ragi was procured from farmers and distributed at ration shops in Dharmapuri and Nilgiris on a pilot basis, later it was procured through cooperative societies to benefit the farmers. Fund allocation of Rs 18 crore for red gram transplantation in Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Salem will help people to consume quality food.”

