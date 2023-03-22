Proposal for Palmyra research station instills hope among climbers

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Minister MRK Panneerselvam has announced the establishment of a palmyra research station at Killikulam Agricultural College and Research Institute (AC&RI) in Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 15 crore. According to the minister, the main objective of the research station is to create new dwarf palmyra varieties as its height poses a risk for palmyra climbers, thereby limiting them to tap its full potential. The facility will also include the requirements for palmyra tree plantation and instructions for its nutrition and disease management.

The palmyra research station will be equipped with a quality-checking lab for palmyra value-added products such as neera, palmyra jaggery and palm candy. The minister has also proposed a research on post-harvest technology and value-addition technology.

Listing out the implementations of the Palmyra Development Mission in the past two years, Panneerselvam said the government had distributed 20 lakh palmyra seed nuts and one lakh palmyra saplings. "510 machines have been distributed to 124 palmyra value addition centres across the state. The government has also taken efforts to provide a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the inventors of the best palm tree climbing machines. Further, agriculture department will distribute 10 lakh palmyra seed nuts to farmers and NGOs will be roped in to plant them along the river banks," he added.

Rs 2 crore for facilitating value-addition

A skill development training programme will be introduced at an outlay of Rs 2 crore through the Tamil Nadu Palmyra Products Development Board so as to facilitate value addition of palmyra products and handicrafts from various parts of the tree. Moreover, women will be trained to produce palm leaf products, the minister said, adding that value addition sheds will be provided improving the livelihood of farmers.

Collector Dr K Senthil Raj told TNIE that Palmyra research station will be helpful for the palmyra farmers and climbers. "Siluvai Anthony of Anthoniyarpuram had attributed poor remuneration and risk of climbing the trees as the reason for younger generation flocking to other sectors. Hence, focus on palmyra research is necessary. Innovative methods to preserve pathaneer for export purposes should also be introduced," he said.

Stating that the importance given to the palmyra industry was exciting, 75-year-old palm climber Malaiappan said the announcements have instilled hope for the industry from waning.

