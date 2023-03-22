Home States Tamil Nadu

Schemes integrated to uplift lives of tribal farmers

To ensure a better livelihood for tribal communities, the government will provide 20% for their nutritional security, as well as seedlings and seeds to create home gardens. 

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/TIRUPATHUR: As part of efforts to improve the livelihood of tribal farmers residing in hilly areas of eight districts including Pachaimalai in Tiruchy, Yelagiri in Tirupathur district, Vathalmalai and Sitheri in Dharmapuri district, and Jawadhu hills in Tiruvannamalai district, all schemes from the departments of agriculture, tribal welfare, rural development and forest will be integrated, said Agriculture Minister MRK Pannerselvam in his budget speech.

The announcement encompasses various sub-sectors such as organic farming, animal husbandry, sericulture, beekeeping (apiculture), and small grain cultivation and seeks to add value to their produce by selling it at profitable prices through the horticulture department.

To ensure a better livelihood for tribal communities, the government will provide 20% for their nutritional security, as well as seedlings and seeds to create home gardens. The scheme also includes rainwater harvesting constructions, micro-irrigation, water-dropping motors, water-carrying pipes, multi-layered horticulture planting materials, cultivation under special area development schemes, water rights conservation works, and subsidies for agricultural machinery. The government has emphasized that special attention will be given to providing subsidies for agricultural machinery.

In Tiruchy, sources from the collector’s office said, “An integrated approach is being done for the first time; since Pachamalai is a backward region, it needs comprehensive measures for economic betterment.”
M Kambusamy, resident of Pachamalai, said, “Our livelihood is entirely dependent on agriculture department and forest department. If we are to get help from government departments, then we would very much welcome it.

As our land is dependent on rain, only through government help can we sustain our livelihood.” Agricultural officials responded by acknowledging that some projects may not have reached Yelagiri tribal farmers yet, but they assured of all necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

