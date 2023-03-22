Tamil Nadu govt yet to keep poll promise on MSP for paddy, say delta farmers

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the Cauvery delta region expressed disappointment over no announcement on an increase in the incentive given over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, in the agriculture budget.

Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam in his budget speech on Tuesday announced allocation of `500 crore towards incentives at the rate of Rs 100 and Rs 75 per quintal for fine and common (bold) varieties respectively during procurement of paddy next year. The announced incentives, however, is already in effect in the ongoing procurement period (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023).

The incentive added to the Union government’s MSP gives a combined price of Rs 2,160 for fine variety paddy and Rs 2,115 for common class paddy, per quintal. ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer leader said, “We had reminded the government that it should fulfil its 2021 Assembly election promise of offering ‘2,500 per quintal of paddy and also fix the price as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan commission report. The promise is still unfulfilled.”

Rs 10 cr aid to make sugarcane sweeter

Chennai: To encourage sugarcane cultivation, a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated towards the sugarcane development programme. Additionally, an allocation of Rs 3 crore has been set aside for the establishment of Press Mud bio-composting infrastructure in Salem and Amaravathi cooperative sugar mills to meet organic manure demands.

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in the Cauvery delta region expressed disappointment over no announcement on an increase in the incentive given over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, in the agriculture budget. Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam in his budget speech on Tuesday announced allocation of `500 crore towards incentives at the rate of Rs 100 and Rs 75 per quintal for fine and common (bold) varieties respectively during procurement of paddy next year. The announced incentives, however, is already in effect in the ongoing procurement period (October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023). The incentive added to the Union government’s MSP gives a combined price of Rs 2,160 for fine variety paddy and Rs 2,115 for common class paddy, per quintal. ‘Cauvery’ V Dhanabalan, a farmer leader said, “We had reminded the government that it should fulfil its 2021 Assembly election promise of offering ‘2,500 per quintal of paddy and also fix the price as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan commission report. The promise is still unfulfilled.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rs 10 cr aid to make sugarcane sweeter Chennai: To encourage sugarcane cultivation, a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated towards the sugarcane development programme. Additionally, an allocation of Rs 3 crore has been set aside for the establishment of Press Mud bio-composting infrastructure in Salem and Amaravathi cooperative sugar mills to meet organic manure demands.