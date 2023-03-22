Tiruchy scholar enters India Book of Records with transliteration of Thirukkural

Home States Tamil Nadu

Dr Sarkunan is currently employed as a staff at the district school education department.

TIRUCHY: A Tamil language scholar has brought laurels to Tiruchy after his name was secured in the India Book of Records for transliterating the Thirukkural from Tamil into Brahmi script and a manuscript. It took me almost 10 years to complete the transliteration work; onerous it was to verify all the details, said Dr Saiva Sarkunan.

For over 20 years, Dr Saiva Sarkunan - former headmaster of a government school in Tiruchy - has been imparting lessons on Tamil and specialising in transliteration works. Dr Sarkunan is currently employed as a staff at the district school education department.

On why he chose Thirukkural for transliteration, Sarkunan says, "It (Thirukkural) is a classic piece of literature which could be fathomed by everyone." The transliterated works have been named as 'Vattezhuthil Valluvam,' and 'Aathi Thamilai Arivai Thamilaa' respectively.

Although the exact date is uncertain, the Tamil manuscript of the Thirukkural could be dated somewhere between 300 BC and 300 AD, while the Brahmi script, which was recovered during a recent excavation at Keezhadi, would have its origin between AD 200 and the sixth century.

The structuring of words in both the forms have evolved over time, Sarkunan says, adding that the "thick materials may have been used to write the manuscript form, which is the reason why the words are written in straight lines without curves."

The Brahmi script is believed to be have been developed later, he added. It is to be noted that the both works were approved by the Tamil University, Thanjavur.

