Tiruppur ryots upset as Budget silent on Copra procurement

We appreciate the annoucement of allocation of Rs 3 crore for development of nature manure from the Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill at Krishnapuram in Madathukulam.

Published: 22nd March 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers expressed disappointment over the lack of announcements related to GI Tag for Cheyvur groundnut and copra procurement. Kalanjiyam Farmers Association Coordinator A Subramaniam said they expected geographical indication (GI) tag for groundnuts cultivated at Cheyvur in Avinashi, but there was no announcement regarding this.

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Tiruppur) secretary R Kumar said, “In Tiruppur district, coconut and copra production is very high, but the price of copra has dropped. To stabilise the price, we sought procurement of coconut oil for distribution through PDS shops. But no announcements were made. We appreciate the annoucement of allocation of Rs 3 crore for the development of nature manure from the Amaravathi Cooperative Sugar Mill at Krishnapuram in Madathukulam. There isn’t any announcement for modernization of the facility.

This plan is pending for 60 years. Farmers in Coimbatore too expressed disappointment over the budget. S Palanisamy, president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “We have been demanding to implement Anaimalaiyaru - Nallaru water scheme and Pandiyaru - Punnampazha scheme. But, the budget has no announcement about them.”

