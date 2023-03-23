3 held for assaulting school teachers in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following a viral video, in which school teachers at Keezhanambipuram Hindu primary school are seen getting assaulted, three persons were arrested on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Muniyasamy (53) of Keezhanambipuram, M Sivalingam (34) and S Selvi (28) of South Kalmedu.



Sources said R Bharath (38), a teacher at the school rebuked the son of Sivalingam and Selvi, Pradeesh, who is studying in Class 2 for failing to pay attention in class. It is said that when Bharath called Pradeesh to the front row, he slipped down and got injured. "However, the parents thought the teacher hit him. Along with his grandfather Muniyasamy, Pradeesh's parents went to the school and picked up a quarrel with the school headmistress, Bharath and Guruvammal, another teacher," said sources.



The video showed Muniyasamy, Sivalingam and Selvi assaulting Guruvammal, and Bharath, who was chased down. As per the video, Selvi was attacked with a slipper.



Following instruction from Superintendent of Police (SP) L Balaji Saravanan, Ettayapuram police registered an FIR against the three under sections 294(b), 332, 355, 506(ii) of the IPC. The accused were produced before the Kovilpatti judicial magistrate 2, which remanded them late at night.



Sources also said that Muniyasamy and Mariselvi had allegedly quarrelled with the teachers three months back after one teacher found that Pradeesh's homework was being written by his grandmother.

