Petrol bombs hurled at houses of 3 ex-panchayat chiefs in Namakkal

Though the accused was arrested, some people are using her death to stir trouble.

NAMAKKAL: Petrol bombs were hurled at the houses of three former panchayat presidents in the district on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up across the district in the wake of the incidents. A huge posse of police personnel was posted in Jedarpalayam after a mob burnt down three tractors and hurled petrol bombs at the house of the former panchayat president.

According to police, Duraisamy (57) owns a jaggery production unit near Saralaimedu and had set up two temporary enclosures near the unit to house migrant workers and to park the tractors.  In the early hours of Wednesday, a gang set fire to the temporary enclosure where the tractors were parked. Duraisamy suffered minor burns when he tried to save the tractors. Duraisamy has been admitted to a private hospital and his condition is stable, police said. Collector Shreya P Singh and Superintendent of Police C Kalaichelvan rushed to the spot and inspected the damage.

Three other cases of arson were reported in the district on Wednesday.At Paramathivelur, petrol bombs were hurled at the house of  a couple,  Vaithinathan (50), and Poongodi (40), who were former panchayat presidents of Vadakaraiathur.  However, as the windows and doors were locked, the fire did not spread.  SP Kalaichelvan and  DSP Kalaiarasan inspected the damage.In the incident near Nallur, the residence of Palanisamy (55) was set on fire. Palanisami and his family rushed out of the house and escaped unhurt. Over Rs 30,000 in cash, equipment, documents and other amenities were destroyed, police said.

Addressing media persons Collector Shreya Singh, who held a peace talk in Jedarpalayam said, “The incidents began following the death of 27-year-old V Nithya who was murdered. Though the accused was arrested, some people are using her death to stir trouble. Nearly a week ago, over 10 temporary enclosures set up in a private jaggery unit were burnt down and the five people responsible were arrested.”

“People must not encourage such criminal activities and cooperate peacefully. The district administration and the police will ensure the safety of the people. Police are taking strict action against people involved in dissemination of false reports. Police have launched an investigation and strict action will be taken against the people responsible,” she added.

