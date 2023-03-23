‘Sexual harassment’ at Kalakshetra: NCW seeks fair probe, artistes express solidarity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of allegations of sexual harassment levelled against a senior teacher associated with the Rukmini Devi College for Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, surfacing on social media platforms, the National Commission for Women (NCW), taking cognisance, asked DGP C Sylendra Babu to initiate a probe into the matter.

In a letter written to DGP Sylendra Babu, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged the authorities to ensure that provisions are invoked in the FIR against the director of the institute, too, for “shielding the accused.”

Meanwhile, the NCW took to Twitter to request for a “fair, thorough and timely” probe, while seeking the assistance necessary for the students. If the probe is found to be unsatisfactory, we will initiate an inquiry on our own, the commission wrote in a tweet.

The alleged incidents of sexual harassment came to light after students - riled up by the internal complaints committee of the institute giving a clean-chit to the accused teacher after an inquiry - started anonymously sharing their experiences on Care Spaces, a US-based online platform, which, subsequently, initiated an online signature campaign.

However, refuting the allegations, the Kalakshetra posted a notice on their website, saying that “during the last few months, a concerted and organised effort is being made to spread rumours and allegations mostly through social media, aimed at maligning Kalakshetra Foundation."

"These allegations were presented as a false movement to help students speak up, they actually contained numerous ragtag word-of-mouth accounts; some of which were decades old. They seemed to be mostly manufactured by vested interests who, aimed to sully Kalakshetra Foundation by falsely projecting the institution as an unsafe environment and thus confuse and distress students and staff."

Further, the notice adds: "The internal committee took up the enquiry suo moto and a report has been filed after a thorough investigation. Inquiries were performed with full confidentiality and the committee did not find merit in the allegations.”

Sources said the students were intimidated by the institute from speaking up. “Gossiping, spreading rumours and bad-mouthing are incredibly toxic in a learning environment,” the notice further read.

Condemning the incident, artistes Chinmayi Sripaada and Anita Ratnam took to Twitter to express solidarity. Despite repeated attempts, the administrative officials of Kalakshetra could not be contacted for their reaction on the matter.

