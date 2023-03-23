SIM box racket busted, two from Kerala arrested in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pallavaram police arrested two people on Tuesday for allegedly using SIM boxes and diverting international calls as local calls. This incurs losses to the concerned mobile networks. The police recovered 16 SIM boxes, six modems and 885 SIM cards. According to the police, the accused are Fahad Muhammed and Sahal of Kerala. The police said that based on a complaint from the nodal officer of a private telecom company at the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, a case was registered. They conducted searches in and around Tambaram and nabbed the two accused. Sahal told the police he was contacted by a man named Jupar to arrange the setup. A SIM box is a device used to pass off international calls as local calls. The technology makes it easier to avoid paying the higher international tariff.