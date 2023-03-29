Eight more Sri Lankan Tamils reach TN shores seeking refuge

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Indian Coast Guard personnel have rescued two Sri Lankan Tamil families, stranded in the third sandbar near Dhanushkodi. Based on information, the hovercraft squad of the Indian Coast Guard rushed to the sandbar in the wee hours of Tuesday and provided primary aid to the eight persons. The refugees were identified as M Sasikumar (47), his wife Umadevi (42) and children Yovika (19) and Dvaraga (11) of Dharmapuram; and Mahendra (60) along with Parvathi (70), Kamsika (20), and Elavan (15) of Kizhinochi region.

Addressing media persons, Umadevi said though a year has passed since the economic crisis peaked in the island nation, the situation has not got any better. Following inquiries, both families were lodged at Mandapam refugee camp. With the arrival of these eight persons, the total number of Sri Lankan Tamils, who have reached TN shores seeking refuge since March 2022, has touched 232. Upon humanitarian consideration, the Tamil Nadu government has been providing accommodation and skill-based training to the Sri Lankan Tamils.

