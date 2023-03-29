EPS firmly in saddle

T Muruganandham and R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaving behind several legal hurdles, Edappadi K Palaniswami emerged triumphant on Tuesday. Just after the Madras High Court rejected the petition of the deposed leader O Panneerselvam at 10.30 am, AIADMK election commissioners swung into action and announced the election of EPS as the general secretary of the AIADMK, the principal opposition party, in the state. The party is likely to inform the election result to the Election Commission of India to seek its approval.

The all-powerful post, which was held by the legendary MGR and J Jayalalithaa, will empower EPS to call the shots in the party and prepare it for the 2024 general elections. In the morning, as lawyers owing allegiance to EPS and OPS swarmed the courtroom, it was an unusual atmosphere of anxiety and expectation.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu told the crowded courtroom that the court is rejecting the petitions by Panneerselvam and his supporters. They had sought a stay on the polls for the general secretary post of the party. Referring to the AIADMK’s general council held on July 11, 2022, the court reasoned that the resolutions passed by the council with an overwhelming majority must be considered prima facie as valid.

As the news about the verdict was out, AIADMK MLAs left the Assembly and rushed to Puratchi Thalaivar M G R Maaligai, the headquarters of AIADMK in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai. EPS, who was at his residence, also reached the headquarters quickly. The cadre were already bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

“After many trials, fulfilling the dreams of the two tall leaders of the party (MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa), I have been elected as general secretary of the AIADMK unanimously by the primary members of the party,” said a visibly cheerful EPS while thanking the rank and file, and office bearers of the party.

EPS announces drive to enrol new members from April 5

He made his first announcement aimed at strengthening the party - enrolling new members to AIADMK from April 5 and the existing members can renew their membership. The membership drive assumes significance since the ruling DMK is launching a massive membership drive to enrol one crore new members in just two months - between April 3 and June 3.

The newly-elected general secretary, accompanied by party functionaries and cadres, went to Marina and paid homage to late leaders Arignar CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. The court verdict has come as a fatal blow to Panneerselvam, who was putting up a tough battle against Palaniswami’s attempt to abolish dual leadership in the party which was shared between the duo.

Shaken by the judgment, lawyers representing OPS rushed to a division bench headed by Justice R Mahadevan to make a mention of an appeal against the single judge’s order. The bench promised to take it up on Wednesday if a petition is filed. By the evening, a few petitions were filed and they have been listed for hearing on Wednesday (March 29). Meanwhile, EPS has filed caveats seeking the bench not to pass any orders without hearing his side.

