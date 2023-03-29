Home States Tamil Nadu

Katpadi railway station to get airport-like facilities

With an aim to provide airport-like facilities and futuristic infrastructure for passengers, the Southern Railway has commenced redevelopment work at Katpadi railway station.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  With an aim to provide airport-like facilities and futuristic infrastructure for passengers, the Southern Railway has commenced redevelopment work at Katpadi railway station. The tender for the redevelopment work was awarded in September 2022 and is steadily progressing.

A press release stated that the project, awarded to M/s Engineering Projects (India) Ltd for Rs 329.32 crore, includes the construction of two terminals, an arrival and departure lobby, and a dedicated space for parcel handling. M/s Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd is tasked with providing project management services at a cost of Rs 7.89 crore. The terminals will be equipped with world-class amenities. Elevated skywalks and subways with lifts and escalators will provide hassle-free inter-modal connectivity, stated the release.

Validation of the master plan, soil test, traffic and utility scanning surveys, and environmental monitoring surveys have been completed. Work is underway for the construction of a site office, laboratory, mess, and establishment of a batching plant. Architectural and structural design of station buildings, multi-level two/four-wheeler parking, foot overbridge, and air-concourse are also being built.

Currently, project management services are underway and a right-of-way was provided to the contractor to build staff quarters, barracks, and other facilities.

