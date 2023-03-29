Rights panel takes suo motu case on ‘torture’ by ASP

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) initiated a suo-motu case on the custodial torture by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh on Tuesday. The officer was accused of pulling out the teeth of more than 10 people using pliers among other acts of violence in Ambasamudram police division. The commission has issued a notice instructing the IG/Director, Investigation Division, SHRC to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within six weeks.

ASP Balveer Singh

Meanwhile, Cheranmahadevi Sub Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub Collector MD Shabbir Alam, who was ordered by Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, did not undertake any inquiry proceedings on Tuesday. He was also not available for comments on the probe. However, the staff in his office told TNIE that Alam had left for Tirunelveli to attend a meeting with the collector.

On Monday evening, Lakshmi Sankar, one of the victims, was produced before Alam by some advocates. Two other victims residing in Kallidaikurichi police station limits, who were summoned for inquiries, are yet to meet the sub-collector. Further, the victims who were allegedly tortured in Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram police stations have not received summons for the inquiry so far.

When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said all of them would get summons soon. Claiming that the police department is attempting to silence the victims through threats, offer of money and promise to cancel FIRs registered against them, activists have demanded a higher-level probe. Advocate Maharajan of Nethaji Subash Sena demanded that a retired judge should conduct the inquiry.

“A police officer who has a background of custodial torture was present at the sub-collector’s office during the inquiry on Monday. His presence there raises many doubts,” he said. Meanwhile, Mariappan, whose testicles were allegedly crushed by Balveer Singh, was taken to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday. When contacted, another victim Vetha Narayanan told TNIE that the autorickshaw drivers from Vikramasingapuram and Papanasam had met and consoled him. “The drivers asked me to stay bold and appear for the inquiry. If police try to silence me, all of them will resort to protests,” he said.

‘Probe by retd judge needed’

Adv Maharajan of Nethaji Subash Sena demanded a retired judge should conduct the inquiry. “A cop who has a background of custodial torture was present during inquiry on Monday,” he said.

TIRUNELVELI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) initiated a suo-motu case on the custodial torture by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh on Tuesday. The officer was accused of pulling out the teeth of more than 10 people using pliers among other acts of violence in Ambasamudram police division. The commission has issued a notice instructing the IG/Director, Investigation Division, SHRC to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report within six weeks. ASP Balveer SinghMeanwhile, Cheranmahadevi Sub Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub Collector MD Shabbir Alam, who was ordered by Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, did not undertake any inquiry proceedings on Tuesday. He was also not available for comments on the probe. However, the staff in his office told TNIE that Alam had left for Tirunelveli to attend a meeting with the collector. On Monday evening, Lakshmi Sankar, one of the victims, was produced before Alam by some advocates. Two other victims residing in Kallidaikurichi police station limits, who were summoned for inquiries, are yet to meet the sub-collector. Further, the victims who were allegedly tortured in Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram police stations have not received summons for the inquiry so far. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted by TNIE, Superintendent of Police P Saravanan said all of them would get summons soon. Claiming that the police department is attempting to silence the victims through threats, offer of money and promise to cancel FIRs registered against them, activists have demanded a higher-level probe. Advocate Maharajan of Nethaji Subash Sena demanded that a retired judge should conduct the inquiry. “A police officer who has a background of custodial torture was present at the sub-collector’s office during the inquiry on Monday. His presence there raises many doubts,” he said. Meanwhile, Mariappan, whose testicles were allegedly crushed by Balveer Singh, was taken to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday. When contacted, another victim Vetha Narayanan told TNIE that the autorickshaw drivers from Vikramasingapuram and Papanasam had met and consoled him. “The drivers asked me to stay bold and appear for the inquiry. If police try to silence me, all of them will resort to protests,” he said. ‘Probe by retd judge needed’ Adv Maharajan of Nethaji Subash Sena demanded a retired judge should conduct the inquiry. “A cop who has a background of custodial torture was present during inquiry on Monday,” he said.