80-year-old man waits for error in patta document to be rectified in Tamil Nadu

In a bid to rectify the patta for his agricultural land measuring 83.5 cents, an 80-year-old farmer has been running from pillar to post.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Thangaperumal (80)

Bedridden farmer Thangaperumal (80). | Express

By Express News Service

According to an RTI reply, Srivaikuntam zonal deputy tahsildar transferred the land, which originally belonged to the man's father Balaiah, to another person without supporting documents. The farmer, who is bedridden now,  demanded the district administration to rectify the issues and provide a fresh patta.

In the petition, Thangaperumal of Vallakulam village, said he had been petitioning for the patta transfer for the past 10 years. However, the official concerned has been rejecting the petition citing lack of supporting documents, he added.

However, the RTI reply given by zonal deputy tahsildar and Public Information Officer on December 14, 2022, stated that the land was registered in the names of Balaiah and his neighbour Muthiah until February 20, 2018. The names were replaced with Subash Gopi of Kerala in 2018.  

Speaking to TNIE, Thangaperumal said the official repeatedly rejected his petition despite producing all required documents. "They are reluctant to correct the mistake, which was revealed in the RTI reply. I am aging and need to share the property with my children," he said.

"Muthaiah, who shared the same survey number, sold his property to Subash Gopi. The tahsildar deleted Balaiah's name from the joint patta while replacing Muthaiah's name with Subash Gopi,'' said one of Thangaperumal's relatives.

Taking cognisance of his petition submitted at the Jamapandhi on June 3, 2021, zonal deputy tahsildar included Thangaperumal's brother Soundarapandian's name in the joint patta, even though both of them inherited the property from their father. Sources said the VAO of Vallakulam had also stated that the land claimed by Thangaperumal is his ancestral property as per village records.

An activist wishing anonymity said the revenue official removed Balaiah's name by mistake.  The official apathy seems to be violating the basic rights of a senior citizen, he charged.

When contacted, the Zonal deputy tahsildar of Srivaikuntam, who is working for the past 8 months, said,'' The land belongs to Thangaperumal as per the records. However, the power to rectify the error on the patta is with the sub-collector.``

