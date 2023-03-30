Home States Tamil Nadu

Bio-mining project delayed by three years to process remaining waste by April: Thanjavur corp

When TNIE had raised the issue with corporation officials last November, they said that the quantum of the new waste was being measured to bio-mine it.

Published: 30th March 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation

A mound of newly accumulated garbage at the compost yard of Thanjavur city corporation. The survey of the quantum of these wastes is on say officials | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  The bio-mining project at Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation's compost yard, which had set a six-month deadline when it commenced in August 2019, has so far processed around 2 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste of a total of 2.30 lakh cubic metres.

While corporation officials said the remaining waste would be bio-mined by April, it is yet to be seen what would be done with the garbage that has accumulated at the yard over the past few years as they continue to maintain that a survey is being undertaken to assess the new waste to be processed.

While official sources maintained that no more new waste is arriving at the compost yard at Chekkadi as the garbage collected from the 51 wards is being segregated at the 10 micro compost yards, locals residing near the site say a single dumper placer lorry brings in waste in at least 10 trips a day.

When TNIE raised the issue with corporation officials last November, they said that the quantum of the new waste was being measured to bio-mine it. Their response remains the same. Field-level sanitation staff say failure to strictly implement source segregation is causing waste accumulation problems.

"Until the officers impose fines on those households that are not segregating the waste as bio-degradable and non-degradable, the problem of handling mixed waste would linger," one such worker said. Rajan, a resident of a nearby street, said,

"We want the mounds of waste in the yard to be cleared at the earliest to avoid fires and pollution in the area."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation' bio-mining project
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp